"I have better striking than him" - Colby Covington says 'nothing surprised him' in title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

Colby Covington has claimed there is nothing special about Kamaru Usman that surprised him at UFC 268.

During an interview with James Lynch for MMA News, Colby Covington said that he feels he defeated Kamaru Usman and won the fight, three rounds to two.

'Chaos' claimed that the fans in the arena and those who watched at home saw Covington clearly win the fight:

"I mean, not really. I think, looking at it, in a pessimistic point of view, I won that fight 3-2. People in the arena, they know who won that fight, the millions of people that watched it on pay-per-view, they saw with their clear eyes what happened," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington then revealed that he believes he won four rounds, including rounds one, three, four, and five:

"If I'm looking at an optimist, you know, point of view, the glass is half empty or half full. You know, I think I won four rounds, I think one, three, four, and five were all mine," added Colby Covington.

Colby Covington failed to win the UFC welterweight title once again from Kamaru Usman

At UFC 268, Colby Covington was unable to win the UFC welterweight title once again from Kamaru Usman. The pair faced one another in a rematch of their collision at UFC 245.

In 2019, Kamaru Usman stopped 'Chaos' in the fifth round of their incredible title fight. This time around, the two men went the distance but the result was the same with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' retaining his UFC welterweight title.

Colby Covington has now failed to win the world title twice from his arch-rival Usman. In the wake of his third professional defeat, 'Chaos' called out his former best friend Jorge Masvidal for a fight in 2022.

