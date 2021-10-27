"Ole to the max" - Conor McGregor gives his take on Manchester United's current situation amid troubling times at the club

Conor McGregor has given his take on the current situation at Manchester United. Taking to Twitter, the former two-division UFC world champion believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's role needs to be rearranged.

In a recent tweet, the Irishman wrote that the issue with Manchester United right now is that there are too many youngsters talking to each other. He also mentioned that the club is in need of a peer who could guide the youngsters.

Conor McGregor further showcased his love and respect towards Solskjaer. The Irishman's tweet can be seen below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The issue at United is it’s just bunch of youngfellas talking to each other. Peers. You need some one above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged. My opinion. The issue at United is it’s just bunch of youngfellas talking to each other. Peers. You need some one above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged. My opinion.

Over recent weeks, Manchester United have been struggling in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost a set of games to the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City. They recently suffered a huge 0-5 drubbing to arch-rivals Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

In the aftermath of the historic loss to the Reds, Manchester United supporters called for the sacking of their manager. However, as things stand, Solksjaer remains the boss and hasn't been let go by the club he once played for.

Conor McGregor is currently on the shelf and is recovering from his injury

Conor McGregor was last active inside the UFC octagon at UFC 264 when he fought Dustin Poirier for the third time. The fight ended on an unfortunate note for the Irishman as he injured his foot at the end of the first round.

UFC @ufc Making A Statement in MSG 🗽Looking at some of the top performances a fighter has put on in Madison Square Garden. [ #UFC268 | Sat. Nov 6 | Live on @ESPNPlus PPV ] Making A Statement in MSG 🗽Looking at some of the top performances a fighter has put on in Madison Square Garden. [ #UFC268 | Sat. Nov 6 | Live on @ESPNPlus PPV ] https://t.co/QEfUqGkZQA

This led to the fight being called off immediately, as McGregor was forced to go out on a stretcher. Currently on the shelf, the former UFC lightweight champion is expected to make his return next year. It remains to be seen who 'The Notorious One' will face when he steps back into the octagon.

There has been talk of a potential fourth fight against Poirier but nothing has been confirmed, as of yet. McGregor could even go on to fight his arch-rival Nate Diaz if the UFC offers him a new contract.

