Conor McGregor responds to Henry Cejudo after 'Triple C' takes a shot at the Irishman regarding his issues outside the UFC

Conor McGregor has fired back at Henry Cejudo after the former flyweight and bantamweight champion took a shot at the Irishman in one of his recent tweets.

While speaking to the media in the aftermath of the first UFC event of the year, Dana White once again dismissed the idea of Cejudo fighting for the UFC featherweight title.

Responding to White, 'Triple C' expressed his frustrations regarding the UFC president's comments, while referencing the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor has now mocked Cejudo:

"Henry cejuda is a little fart."

In Cejudo's initial tweet, he took shots at TJ Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz as well.

The tweet referenced McGregor's issues outside the UFC, which saw him hit an elderly man at a bar a few years ago:

"Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?"

After beating Dominick Cruz in 2020, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from fighting. Since then, he has yet to step foot inside the octagon. Shortly afterward, the UFC vacated the bantamweight title once held by 'Triple C'.

Conor McGregor himself is set to mark his octagon return later in 2022

Conor McGregor is looking to get back inside the octagon later this year. In his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman broke his leg and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Judging by his posts on social media, McGregor is healing quite well. However, an opponent for his return is yet to be revealed. Michael Chandler has showcased an interest in fighting 'Notorious' but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is also another option for the Irishman once he is set to step into the octagon.

