"I find it very difficult to put anyone above him" - Daniel Cormier reflects on Petr Yan's interim title win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Daniel Cormier has reflected on Petr Yan's incredible win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. In the aftermath of the event, Cormier released a video on his YouTube channel and recapped the show.

In his breakdown video, DC stated that he finds it very difficult to put anyone above Petr Yan. According to Cormier, at UFC 267, Yan proved why he is the No.1 bantamweight fighter in the world by fighting the very best version of Cory Sandhagen.

Cormier also gave props to 'The Sandman', stating that Sandhagen never gave up on trying to capture the interim championship. However, Yan was never going to allow Sandhagen to walk out with the belt from Abu Dhabi, said DC:

"I find it very difficult to put anyone above him. I know people say, 'Aljamain was fake.' Petr Yan made a mistake, Aljamain did not create that situation. He only reacted in the way that he did but Petr Yan tonight showed, why he is the #1 bantamweight in the world because he fought the absolute best Cory Sandhagen. Cory never gave up on himself, Cory never stopped fighting, Cory never stopped trying to grab that interim championship but Petr Yan was not going to allow for him to come into Abu Dhabi and win this."

Petr Yan won the interim UFC bantamweight title at UFC 267

At UFC 267, Petr Yan won the interim UFC bantamweight championship by beating Cory Sandhagen in an incredible back-and-forth showdown. The co-main event of the evening lived up to all the expectations and eventually, it was Yan who was wrapped in UFC gold once again.

At UFC 259, Petr Yan lost the undisputed UFC bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification after hitting his opponent with an illegal knee. Originally, Yan was supposed to fight 'The Funkmaster' at UFC 267. Due to Sterling withdrawing due to lingering neck issues, Sandhagen stepped in and fought for the interim strap.

'No Mercy' defeated his opponent via unanimous decision and is now set for a title unification showdown against Sandhagen.

