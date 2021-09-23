Deontay Wilder admits loss to Tyson Fury made him a better person

Deontay Wilder is scheduled to face Tyson Fury on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a full house of 20,000 fans in attendance. This will be the third meeting between the two. Their last bout was in February 2020 and the initial fight, which took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018.

The first meeting between the two ended in a controversial draw despite Deontay Wilder scoring two knockdowns over 'The Gypsy King'. However, Tyson Fury completely dominated 'The Bronze Bomber' in their second outing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was stopped in the seventh round after Wilder had been dropped multiple times by Fury.

Deontay Wilder has now claimed that his loss to Tyson Fury has definitely made him a better person if not a better fighter. According to Wilder, he could say a lot about how the loss strengthened him but would rather prove it with his actions on October 9. Asking his fans not to blink, Deontay Wilder recently said on Fighthype.com:

"I mean it definitely has made me a better person. You know, just it's strengthened me in so many areas. You know, I can say so many different things here. But my actions are gonna speak louder than my words. Any given day, any given month, week, year, you know. And I'm ready for the October night to display it and prove to the world that who i am and what i am, you know. And I tell everybody, all my fans, don't blink."

Deontay Wilder believes he won the first fight

Deontay Wilder was the undefeated defending WBC heavyweight champion when he faced Tyson Fury for the first time with 17,000 fans in attendance. Wilder went twelve rounds against undefeated challenger and former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion.

However, 'The Bronze Bomber' believes he did enough to win the fight. Deontay Wilder told media in the post-fight presser:

"I think with the two knockdowns, I definitely won the fight. We poured our hearts out tonight. We're both warriors, but with those two drops, I think I won the fight. I came out slow."

