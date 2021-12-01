"We're in the business of selling fights" - Eugene Bareman details why he thinks Brad Riddell could be closer to a title shot than Islam Makhachev

Eugene Bareman stated that Brad Riddell might get a title shot sooner than Islam Makhachev, as the Dagestani style of fighting didn't appeal to a mainstream audience.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, the City Kickboxing head coach weighed in on the two lightweight contenders' chances of landing a title shot. When Denis Shkuratov asked him if Makhachev would be the champion by the time Riddell got a title shot, Bareman stated that his protege would fight for the title before the Dagestani phenom:

"I think Brad's got a better chance of getting a title shot than Islam Makhachev. I can get a guy to a championship fight in two or three years. It's possible. Makhachev's been in the UFC for six or seven years before they've started mentioning his name. Khabib was also in the UFC for a long time before he got his shot. I think they should climb the ladder quicker but they haven't flicked the switch and understood that this is the business of fighting. That style doesn't appeal to the masses," said Bareman.

Bareman also stated that he respected the Dagestani fighters since they usually had to fight several dangerous opponents before even getting into the top 15.

Check out Bareman's comments here:

Islam Makhachev is on the rise

Riding a nine-fight win streak, Islam Makhachev is currently one of the strongest contenders in the lightweight division. After dismantling another City Kickboxing product in Dan Hooker, he will face No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush on February 22, 2022, at UFC Fight Night 203.

While Bareman might feel otherwise, a win over Dariush could put Makhachev in position to challenge the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram to make a case for his compatriot to receive a title shot ahead of Justin Gaethje.

"In last 8 fight, you got finished 3 times Justin. You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep Islam is on the 9 win streak, 3 fight in 2021 and all finishes. Just shut up and admit that Islam Makhachev deserves this title shot, not you,” wrote Nurmagomedov.

Watch Nurmagomedov explain his comments during an interview with ESPN here:

