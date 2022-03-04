"He's always had heart" - Tai Tuivasa says he has been a fan of Jorge Masvidal since "his street fighting days"

Tai Tuivasa recently revealed that he's been a longtime fan of Jorge Masvidal.

During a UFC 272 preview show on FOX Sports Australia, Tuivasa stated that he's been an admirer of Masvidal since the Miami native's street fighting days. 'Bam Bam' added that 'Gamebred' was the first person he ever asked for a photo with:

"I've been a fan of Jorge since his street fighting days. So, that's how I knew him. Well, I didn't know him but he was the first person I asked for a photo. I've always loved him. He's always had heart."

Watch Tai Tuivasa talk about Jorge Masvidal below:

As a teen, Masvidal used to fight in the infamous backyard brawl scene in Miami. These unsanctioned bouts were usually organized by former UFC heavyweight and viral sensation Kimbo Slice. 'Gamebred' has since fought in various organizations worldwide, including Bellator MMA, Strikeforce and, of course, the UFC.

Watch Jorge Masvidal talk to Joe Rogan about his street fighting days below:

Jorge Masvidal is back this weekend at UFC 272

Masvidal will return to the octagon this weekend, almost a year after his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. This time, 'Gamebred' will fight Colby Covington, his former teammate and friend.

The duo spent years practicing together at the American Top Team (ATT) gym. They used to be roommates as well. However, Covington is no longer a part of ATT and now trains at the MMA Masters gym. Their friendship has turned into a bitter rivalry in recent times. The time for talking is over and 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' will both be looking for a statement win at UFC 272.

Both Covington (ranked No.1) and Masvidal (No.6) are coming off a loss against current welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. The pair have fought Usman twice each and have been beaten every time they've faced 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Colby Covington is the bookmakers' favorite to win at UFC 272. His wrestling ability gives him the edge. However, Masvidal is an experienced and tricky fighter. It will be interesting to see how the fight plays out this weekend.

