Hilarious responses ensue after Israel Adesanya asks fans to make memes out of his picture

Apart from being an exceptional fighter, Israel Adesanya is popular among fans due to his entertaining online presence. Adesanya recently generated hilarious responses on Instagram after asking fans to make memes out of his picture.

This got the creative juices flowing of the MMA community. One fan brought up Adesanya's convincing win over Paulo Costa while another decided to talk about crypto currencies and NFTs (Non-fungible tokens).

Take a look at some of the memes below:

Adesanya first asked some fans to share memes (Adesanya via Instagram @stylebender)

The UFC middleweight champion might have been in a jovial mood, but he has to be serious about his next fight.

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker in a highly anticipated rematch in the main event at UFC 271. Adesanya dethroned Whittaker via second round TKO to be crowned the undisputed champion during their first encounter at UFC 243.

'Izzy' claims Whittaker will be shocked by his strength when they clinch in their upcoming title fight. Adesanya recently told Combat TV:

"Rob’s going to be in shock. He’s going to be in for a rude awakening is when he feels me because the first time we didn’t clinch. I hope to clinch with him this time because every time they do it and they realize, ‘Oh he’s a lot stronger than –’ they all say that. They think they know how strong I am until they feel me, then they’re like, ‘Oh sh*t.'"

Israel Adesanya expects to deliver better in the rematch

Since winning the title against Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya has successfully defended his strap with dominant performances against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. Barring a light heavyweight title loss against Jan Blachowicz, Adesanya boasts a perfect middleweight record.

Adesanya looked absolutely flawless against 'Bobby Knuckles' during their initial outing at UFC 243. While it may sound difficult, Adesanya is keen on an even more dominant showing in the rematch against Whittaker. 'The Last Stylebender' told Combat TV:

“For me, not so hard. I won’t even say more difficult, but there’s a – because everybody expects me to wash this guy, same way everyone expected me to wash [Marvin] Vettori. So it’s the pressure I put on myself that I have to dominate in every facet of this fight. Grappling, standup, against the fence, in the clinch, anywhere the fight goes. So I put that pressure on myself because I expect better of myself, and I want to make sure I show out even better than the first time I faced the opponent.”

Watch Adesanya's interview with Combat TV below:

