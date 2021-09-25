Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland react to Jon Jones' arrest

Jon Jones’ arrest has elicited a myriad of reactions from fans and experts in the MMA community. Some of Jones’ fellow fighters – including a few of his rivals – have issued notable reactions to ‘Bones’ being arrested in Las Vegas.

Among the fighters who’ve weighed in on Jon Jones’ arrest are UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev, and middleweight fan-favorite Kevin Holland aka Trailblazer.

Screenshots of Israel Adesanya's reaction (left) and reactions from Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev (right)

Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight kingpin who’s been at loggerheads with Jon Jones for quite some time. Both fighters have been incredibly vocal about their belief that if they were to ever clash inside the octagon, they’d easily defeat the other.

Given his fierce rivalry with Jon Jones, Adesanya has now seemingly taken a jibe at Jones after his arrest. Adesanya took to his Instagram Stories to post an image of Jones’ longtime rival Daniel Cormier. The image shows DC watching something on his phone, and a bucket of popcorn appears to have been photoshopped in the image.

By posting the aforementioned image on his Instagram Stories, Adesanya appears to be insinuating that Cormier is enjoying watching Jon Jones’ arrest and legal troubles.

Meanwhile, Chechnya-born Swedish MMA star Khamzat Chimaev commented on an Instagram post regarding Jon Jones’ arrest. Chimaev put forth a laughing emoji, thereby taking a jab at Jones. As for middleweight KO artist Kevin Holland, his comment on the post read – “Innocent”.

Jon Jones aims to return to the octagon in 2022

Jon Jones’ first fight against Alexander Gustafsson, their classic UFC 165 war, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones attended the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony that took place this Thursday. The MMA megastar and UFC icon revealed that he aims to fight the winner of the Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane matchup for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

However, just hours after his appearance at the ceremony, Jon Jones was arrested at a resort in Las Vegas. As reported by ESPN, Jones is facing charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Jon Jones was arrested in the early hours of Friday. The veteran fighter is on a 12-hour hold. Jones’ bail is set at $8,000. He’s expected to appear in court on Saturday.

