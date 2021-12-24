"I tried to and he pulled out" - Jake Paul slams critics who accuse him of not fighting "real boxers"

During the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, Jake Paul sent a message to all his critics and responded to people who have accused him of not fighting a "real boxer".

While speaking to Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, Jake Paul started off by stating that he didn't have anything to say to Tommy Fury, who was supposed to fight Paul in his last fight.

According to 'The Problem Child', things would've gone a lot worse for Fury than it did for Tyron Woodley. Paul responded to critics by stating that he did try to fight an actual boxer on December 18th but the fight fell apart, referencing Fury's withdrawal from the fight.

"I don't really have anything to say to him. It would've been worse for him and I think that's what people don't realize is, everyone's a critic of this fight is, 'Fight a real boxer.' I'm like, 'You f*****g dumba****, I tried to and he pulled out.' You stupid idiots, like you guys are all sheep bird brain motherf*****. I've lost faith in society," - said Jake Paul."

Jake Paul was victorious over Tyron Woodley in their rematch

Jake Paul was once again victorious over Tyron Woodley in their rematch as the YouTuber-turned-boxer knocked Woodley out cold.

The second fight between the two men wasn't one for highlights, up until a brutal right-hand shot from Paul knocked out Woodley in the sixth round.

Heading into the rematch, Jake Paul had already beaten Tyron Woodley once via split decision in August. This past Saturday, 'The Problem Child' extended his winning streak to five with a second consecutive win over the former UFC welterweight champion.

Since making his debut in the world of boxing, Jake Paul has beaten former NBA player Nate Robinson and another former UFC welterweight, Ben Askren.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what's next in store for Paul but a fight against Tommy Fury could be re-booked in the future.

