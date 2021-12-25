"I'm sure there's a payday" - Jake Shields is not dismissing the idea of Nate Diaz fighting Jake Paul 

Jake Shields thinks Nate Diaz might fight Jake Paul for the right sum of money. Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract and would be free to take on Paul if he decides to enter free agency.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Jake Shields revealed that Diaz is more interested in testing himself against a top 5 opponent than Jake Paul. However, Shields added that Diaz would fight Paul for the right payday.

He said:

"Nate likes money so you never know. But I think he feels that Jake Paul is not on his level. So it's kind of a joke to be calling him out. I mean, I'm sure there's a payday that might get him interested. But as far as him looking to fight Paul, that's kind of a joke. He's looking to fight top 5 fighters."

Check out Jake Shields' interview with Helen Yee below:

Sean O'Malley reacts to Nate Diaz making an MMA fighter flinch

At the recently concluded Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event, Nate Diaz faked throwing a punch at a spectator, who flinched and spilled his drink. It turned out that the fan was also an MMA fighter who might have agitated the UFC star as he was leaving. The footage went viral on social media.

Drake Riggs @DrakeRiggs_ Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 https://t.co/3jqYTHd8xE

Sean O'Malley talked about the clip in a video posted to his YouTube channel and called it one of the funniest things he'd seen. O'Malley said:

"Did you see Nate Diaz make that kid flinch? That was one of the funniest things ever happened, dude. If it was like anybody else, if it was Conor but that's kind of a douche but it was Nate and it made it funny. Like what was going through Nate's mind? I don't know, what was going through his mind?"

Watch Sean O'Malley's latest video below:

It has been revealed that the fan who was on the receiving end of Nate Diaz's fake punch is an MMA fighter named Carrese Archer.

Sporting a 2-6 record in his professional career, Archer is a fighter hailing from Battle Creek, Michigan, USA. 'One Punch' has fought under several promotions like Triple X Cagefighting, Knockout Promotions, King of Cage and Extreme Bare Knuckle.

