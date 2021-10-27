Jan Blachowicz casts his prediction for the Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz has shared his prediction for the interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 267, the Polish powerhouse picked 'No Mercy' to come out victorious in the co-main event. As well as predicting the victor, Blachowicz also gave an estimate for which round the ending will come in and by what method.

"Petr Yan, KO, third round."

Catch Jan Blachowicz's UFC 267 media day appearance below:

Jan Blachowicz is set to headline UFC 267 in a light heavyweight title bout against veteran Glover Teixeira. Both fighters are currently riding a five-fight win streak in the promotion.

The co-main event of UFC 267 was originally supposed to be a rematch between Yan and Aljamain Sterling. However, 'Funk Master' was forced to withdraw due to neck issues.

With the champion's absence, an interim title clash between 'No Mercy' and 'The Sandman' was set up by the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz weighs in on the possibility of Paulo Costa moving up to light heavyweight

Jan Blachowicz was also asked about his thoughts on UFC middleweight Paulo Costa potentially moving up to the 205-pound division. The 38-year-old said:

"He's [Paulo Costa] a great fighter but we gonna see how he gonna be good fighter at 205 or not because it's completely different, you know. He's big so maybe he gonna be better than in this lower division but I don't think so. We will see, we have to wait."

Last week, Costa became the center of controversy. Ahead of his fight with Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41, 'Borrachinha' was unable to make the middleweight limit. The fight was moved up 20 pounds to light heavyweight.

Costa and Vettori went to war for five rounds. 'The Italian Dream' ended up getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

In the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White claimed the Brazilian will have to move up to light heavyweight for his future appearances in the promotion.

