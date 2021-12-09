"I'm not experiencing that type of pressure" - Julianna Pena believes that the pressure of looking 'invincible' will cost Amanda Nunes in their UFC 269 title scrap

Julianna Pena is set to face current UFC women's bantamweight champion 'The Lioness' Amanda Nunes in a highly anticipated co-main event bout at UFC 269 on December 11th.

Many consider Amanda Nunes to be not only the greatest female fighter but one of the greatest fighters in general.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope Counting down the days until Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña at #UFC269 next Saturday! Counting down the days until Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña at #UFC269 next Saturday! https://t.co/Gj4pIa9GzJ

She is at a point where it is hard to imagine anyone separating her from her featherweight and bantamweight titles, and that is something the challenger Julianna Pena is fully aware of.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Julianna Pena revealed that she is very aware of the immense pressure that Nunes is under before every fight.

According to Pena:

"It's harder for her, because if she doesn't, you know, finish somebody off in ten seconds you know and look invincible then you know she doesn't look as great of a dominant champion. I am not experiencing that type of pressure"

Amanda Nunes has a career record of 21 wins with 4 losses, with 13 of those wins coming by way of knockout and four by submission.

She is currently on a 12 fight winning streak and is the only UFC double champ to repeatedly defend both her titles.

Ever since her loss to Cat Zingano back in 2014, Nunes has brought out the absolute best in herself to take out opponents such as Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg.

Check out Julianna Pena's full interview on ESPN MMA , right here :

Julianna Pena has a David vs. Goliath approach against Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena has wins against the likes of Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye. Earlier this year, she defeated Sara McMann to earn her shot at the bantamweight title.

In an interview with ESPN, Julianna Pena explained the source of her poise and mental strength, something she has displayed in the build-up to the fight:

Pena said:

"I have this unwavering faith and belief in myself I almost feel like this is a David vs Goliath type situation where all the chips are stacked against me and I just know that at the end of the day I have faith in god and my abilities and I have faith in my skillset"

Also Read Article Continues below

Julianna Pena has a chance to make history as she becomes the latest test for the queen of the UFC bantamweights.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by David Andrew