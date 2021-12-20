"He's so irrelevant" - Justin Gaethje promises to "burn it all down" if UFC gives Conor McGregor a title shot upon his return

Justin Gaethje continues to insist he deserves a title shot ahead of the returning Conor McGregor.

The former two-division champion recently expressed an interest in a fight with lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira on Twitter. Oliveira also seemed to like the idea of a fight with the Irish star. However, Dana White has indicated that Gaethje is next in line for a crack at the Brazilian.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Highlight' dismissed the prospect of McGregor skipping the queue and challenging for the title. Here's what Gaethje had to say on the matter:

"I'll burn it all down... He [Conor McGregor] is so irrelevant. He hasn't won a fight since 2016 in the lightweight division. I'm ranked number one. I saw they updated the rankings. I'm number one now. That feels pretty good... My whole life I've been working towards this [title shot]. That's what's next. If not... I'll show up and start throwing dollies everywhere. I don't know what else I'll have to do."

Conor McGregor won't get the first title shot if Justin Gaethje wins the lightweight championship

During the same interview, Justin Gaethje stated that he wouldn't have his first title defense against Conor McGregor if he wins the lightweight championship. 'The Highlight' feels McGregor is undeserving of that opportunity:

"He did not win and go through the process. He's not going to s*** on everything... There's too many contenders: Beneil Dariush, Islam Makhachev. Those are the guys I would fight, not Conor McGregor. That's not how it works. He's becoming more and more irrelevant as time goes on."

Gaethje also praised Charles Oliveira for his rise to the top and successfully defending the belt at UFC 269. 'The Highlight' added that he hoped to fight Oliveria in Brazil, the United States or Canada at a time of the champion's choosing.

