"It looks like that fight is gonna happen" - Kevin Lee gives an update on his Eagle FC debut

Kevin Lee has provided an update regarding his debut for Eagle FC. While appearing on The Schmozone Podcast, the former UFC fighter claimed that a fight between him and Diego Sanchez is likely to happen.

According to 'The Motown Phenom', his opponent Diego Sanchez is yet to sign the contract. The contract holdup with 'The Nightmare' is the reason why the fight is yet to be officially announced.

Kevin Lee also that Eagle FC is hoping to announce the bout in a special way.

"It looks like that fight is gonna happen. We don't have a signed contract from Diego yet, so I can't officially announce that it's going on. You know, they want to do it in a special way and all this right. They want to announce it themselves." - said Kevin Lee.

Kevin Lee added that at times he feels the fighters should simply be "real" about things. The former UFC welterweight thinks that is one of the aspects people like about the fight business.

'The Motown Phenom' concluded his statement by claiming that he vs. Sanchez will happen. However as of now, Lee's team is waiting for the former UFC veteran's side to make the bout official.

"I feel like, sometimes we should be flat out about it, be real about it. That's what people like about fighting, it's f*****g real. The fight's gonna happen but we wait on Diego's side to finish." - added Kevin Lee.

Kevin Lee was recently let go by the UFC and was signed by Eagle FC

Following a series of losses in the UFC, Kevin Lee was let go by the promotion on November 30th, 2021.

Lee's last win in the promotion was back at UFC 244 in November 2019, when 'The Motown Phenom' defeated Gregor Gillespie via first round knockout.

His last fight in the UFC was against Daniel Rodriguez in August this year, Lee lost the bout via unanimous decision. In March 2020, 'The Motown Phenom' also suffered a loss to the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

On December 15th, it was announced that Kevin Lee signed a 4 fight contract with Eagle FC. His debut is expected to take place under the 165lbs division in March 2022.

Edited by Josh Evanoff