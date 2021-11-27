"Thankful I don't remember this" - Lauren Murphy posts hilarious throwback to title fight against Valentina Shevchenko in Thanksgiving upload

Lauren Murphy recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious Thanksgiving 2021 message.

The former title challenger shared a picture of herself being head-kicked by reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Lauren Murphy opted to use a witty caption, mentioning she was thankful for not remembering the feeling of being kicked in the head by Shevchenko. Murphy concluded her message by wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

"Today, I'm thankful I don't remember this. Happy Thanksgiving."

Lauren Murphy and Valentina Shevchenko faced each other at UFC 266. The challenger fought 'Bullet' in the pay-per-view co-main event. As many expected, however, Murphy didn't stand a chance against the reigning women's flyweight champion.

Shevchenko beat Murphy via fourth-round TKO, courtesy of elbows and punches. The win marked another successful title defense for Shevchenko. The decorated champion has now defended her belt against Jessica Andrade, Jennifer Maia, and Katlyn Chookagian.

Shevchenko is unbeaten in the UFC since her second loss to Amanda Nunes in 2017. Fans have still made it clear they want 'Bullet' to fight the reigning UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion for the third time.

Lauren Murphy's loss at UFC 266 was her first defeat since 2018

Lauren Murphy won five straight fights before losing to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266.

In 2019, Lauren Murphy won one fight when she defeated Mara Romero Borella, and the following year, she secured a total of three wins, defefeating Andrea Lee, Roxane Modafferi, Liliya Shakirova.

With a win over top contender Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263, Lauren Murphy earned a shot at Valentina Shevchenko's title. After that big loss, 'Lucky' hopes to get back in the win column and earn another UFC women's flyweight title shot.

