"I have way too many Pokemon cards" - Logan Paul says his hobby has "gotten out of hand"

Logan Paul believes he might have gotten too obsessed with Pokemon cards.

The social media star recently shared a photo of his huge stack of Pokemon cards and acknowledged that his hobby may have gotten out of hand. Paul wrote on Twitter:

"I have way too many Pokémon cards"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I have way too many Pokémon cards I have way too many Pokémon cards https://t.co/foR5ZLqdjE

The YouTuber also spoke about the same on his Instagram Stories. Paul revealed that his collection had become so big that he would have to move some of his cards and even sell some. The 27-year-old said:

“I was looking through my Pokemon card collection and I didn’t realize how obsessed I got with this hobby... And I bought a lot of them. I have a suitcase right there full of them too. To be honest, I have to move some of these. I got to sell some.”

Paul's Instagram Stories

A few months ago, Paul was scammed off $3.5 million through fake Pokemon cards. He purchased a box of cards back in December 2021 which was supposed to contain first-edition Pokemon cards.

However, when Paul unboxed the cards, it was revealed that they were fake and contained G.I. Joe trading cards instead. 'Maverick' had purchased the cards from a known card collector, Bolillo Lajan San, who later apologized and promised a refund.

Logan Paul's Charizard card

Logan Paul is big into Pokemon cards and even owns a diamond encrusted Charizard card. He wore it to his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. Paul also claimed that his good-luck charm card was worth $1 million. The 27-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Think my Charizard stole the show last night. 1st Edition, Pristine BGS 10… One of three in the world. My $1,000,000 good luck charm."

A grading company also backed up Paul's million dollar claim a day after the fight.

However, other card collectors disputed Paul's claims about the card's value.

Tweet disputing Logan Paul's claim

The most expensive Pokemon card on record as of June 2021 is the Pikachu Illustrator card which sold for $375,000 at an auction. Unlike Paul's Charizard card, the 1998 Japanese Pikachu promo was only printed a total of 39 times.

