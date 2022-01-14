Logan Paul scammed of $3.5 million as Pokemon cards turn out to be fake

Logan Paul has reportedly been scammed of $3.5 million, as some of his first edition base set Pokemon packs have turned out to be fake.

In December 2021, Paul revealed that he’d received 11 first edition base set Pokemon packs worth around $3.5 million. This was said to be the biggest single acquisition of Pokemon cards. Nevertheless, many in the Pokemon community questioned the veracity of these cards.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

I Lost $3,500,000 On Fake Pokémon Cards

watch so I can get my money back



youtu.be/i8lmQ5Ls6bw new video, this sucks.I Lost $3,500,000 On Fake Pokémon Cardswatch so I can get my money back new video, this sucks.I Lost $3,500,000 On Fake Pokémon Cardswatch so I can get my money backyoutu.be/i8lmQ5Ls6bw https://t.co/CWqQufTfhL

Logan Paul acknowledged the speculation and eventually flew down to Chicago to meet with officials from the Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE) to verify the cards’ authenticity.

Paul has now posted a video to his official YouTube channel, featuring clips of his meeting with the BBCE. The video reveals that some of the cards he received are fake.

Paul had the following to say in the aftermath of the meeting:

“Oh, man. I’m a super-positive person, bro. And I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side. And I’m trying, but this is very hard. It’s just so sad for all parties involved. It’s sad for the Pokemon community; like, how many fraudulent things are out there. I’m grateful for the things that I have that are real now. I’m literally like, I’m picturing my Charizard [Pokemon card] in my head. Oh my God! Holy sh**! Like, something real; something worth a lot of money that is real. Damn, bro. I just went from 11 first edition boxes to 5. No, yeah, to 5. We got f**ked. End of story.”

Watch Logan Paul discuss him being scammed below:

Logan Paul, Matt Allen, and the BBCE were duped with Pokemon packs containing GI Joe cards

Card collector Matt Allen bought a set of Pokemon cards for the price of $2.7 million. He then sold them to Logan Paul for $3.5 million. A video released by Paul on his YouTube channel shows both himself and Allen responding to the shocking revelation that they’d been duped.

Furthermore, officials from the BBCE are also seen in the video, explaining that the outside of the packs look authentic. They added, however, that once opened, the cards on the inside turned out to be fake. The packs contained GI Joe cards rather than the rare Pokemon cards.

The video also notably shows Allen emphasizing that the original seller changed his story multiple times as to where he acquired the cards from.

Paul is believed to be returning to the world of boxing this year. However, his opponent and exact comeback date have yet to be officially revealed.

As for his Pokemon conundrum, fans can expect additional details regarding the same to unravel in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Josh Evanoff