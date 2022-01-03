Pokemon experts think Logan Paul's $3.5 million first edition box set could be fake

Logan Paul has made quite the name for himself in the world of Pokemon and he just keeps raising the stakes.

He has opened millions of dollars worth of Pokemon cards on stream, brought a seemingly priceless Charizard card around his neck during a boxing match entrance, and now has a box he spent $3.5 million on.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards 😯 just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards 😯 https://t.co/rMY2bVnKV2

Logan Paul states that he now owns the only sealed and authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokemon cards in the world. Others in the Pokemon scene think the box is a complete fake.

Is Logan Paul's 1st Edition Pokemon Base Set box fake?

It didn't take long for the Pokemon world to react to the purchase. After all, spending $3.5 million on a box of cards makes it the most money spent on a single item in the history of Pokemon TCG.

Twitter threads and YouTube videos have poured in about Logan Paul and his purchase. Many who call themselves experts believe the case of Pokemon cards purchased by the pop culture star is fake.

Popular Pokemon content site PokeBeach was one of the first to truly dive into the story of this case of cards. PokeBeach dug deep and found that the case was listed on eBay, but no one was bidding the amount it was truly worth.

As well, the eBay user selling the Pokemon case had no prior history or feedback on the site. The box changed hands a few times until it finally landed in the lap of the one and only Logan Paul for the massive $3.5 million selling price.

You can comb through so many videos on YouTube that show the box and what exactly raises red flags. Pokemon experts dissect the box Logan Paul purchased and provide evidence of its lack of authenticity.

Things like the product code and the barcode do not match to what the product should be. As well, the label does not show much wear and tear for being over two decades old.

XxCL0UDxX1990 @XxCL0UDxX1990 Lmfao Logan Paul dumped $3,500,000 on a case of first edition Base set Pokémon cards only for it to turn out to be a fake! 🤣 Lmfao Logan Paul dumped $3,500,000 on a case of first edition Base set Pokémon cards only for it to turn out to be a fake! 🤣

There are plenty of opinions on Logan Paul's base set case and whether it is real or fake. The overall consensus is that it is fake, in terms of not being what Logan Paul believes it is.

It could very well be a case of sealed Pokemon cards, but many are not convinced that it is a 1st Edition Base Set box. No one will really know if it is fake until it is opened and that may never happen.

