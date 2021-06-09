How much is Logan Paul's BGS 10 Charizard card necklace worth?

The boxing and Pokemon world collided after Logan Paul showed up for his fight with Floyd Mayweather wearing a Charizard card around his neck.

The popular YouTuber has become quite the sensation in terms of boxing and card collecting. He has put on pay-per-view boxing matches and opened some of the most expensive card packs in recent history.

Around his neck, as Logan Paul entered his bout with Mayweather, was no ordinary Pokemon card, though. He made a necklace out of a rare 1st Edition Holographic Charizard rated 10 by Beckett Grading Service.

The value of Logan Paul's BGS 10 Charizard

The popularity of Pokemon has boomed, meaning the card is probably worth much more now than it was when Logan Paul bought it. He paid $150,000 for a PSA 10 Charizard, which he bought from Gary of Pawn Stars fame.

Gary has arguably the most valuable Pokemon collection in the world. It can be assumed that Logan Paul got the card he pulled live on stream graded the BGS 10 grade rather than regrading the PSA 10 he bought.

Logan Paul wearing the Charizard he paid $150,000 for on a necklace. pic.twitter.com/bafXSDFLck — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2021

Still, the card is considered to be worth around $250,000 due to BGS' harsher grading scale. On top of that, Gary, who owns two, has indicated only three BGS 10 Charizards exist and that he would pay upwards of $750,000 if he could obtain the third.

Weird flex but ok. Logan Paul with the rarest Pokémon card in existence. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/Q1G3VeC5Yl — Luis Mendez (@Luis_Mendez19) June 7, 2021

In the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Logan Paul what the value of the BGS 10 Charizard card is. Logan Paul wasted no time in stating it is his prized possession and gushing over how valuable it is because he walked out to his fight versus Floyd Mayweather with it.

He stated, "This is a million-dollar card." With the popularity of his fights and of Pokemon, that number could very well be reality. The right buyer just needs to be found.

The value of a graded card goes down the lower the grade, of course. This BGS 10 is said to be one of the holy grails of Pokemon cards. Whether it is worth $150,000, $250,000, $750,000, or $1 million, it is the rarest of the rare.

Only time will tell if he will ever sell it for that million-dollar mark. At this point, though, it seems like no other Pokemon card will ever top the value of the one Logan Paul showed off before the exhibition against one of boxing's greatest fighters.

