"Looking forward to your championship reign some day" - Max Holloway sends heartfelt message to Yair Rodriguez after their five-round war

Max Holloway sent a heartfelt message to Yair Rodriguez following their five-round war at UFC Vegas 42. The former UFC featherweight champion claimed he looks forward to Rodriguez's eventual championship reign.

In an Instagram post, Max Holloway mentioned how mixed martial arts is the world's toughest sport. 'Blessed' further stated octagon action is the easiest part of life for he and Rodriguez.

Holloway then praised Rodriguez for his fighting skills, writing that the top featherweight contender is capable of doing "ninja stuff".

Max Holloway



1️⃣ Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed



💥 Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns



Became the first UFC fighter with over 3,000 total strikes landed. Landed UFC career-high 3 takedowns. The only fighter in UFC history to have at least 25 fights and never get knocked down

Holloway then showcased his love towards 'El Pantera' and concluded his statement by claiming the pair should probably be amigos.

Max Holloway's Instagram post can be seen at this link. (Contains graphic content).

Here is what Max Holloway wrote in his post:

"Toughest sport in the world. But for some of us what happens in the Octagon is the easier parts of life. Yair is one of those fighters. If you want to understand how Yair does his ninja stuff, look at his team. If you want to understand why, look at his family and the sacrifices they've made together to make it to the Octagon. Shout outs to Parral, Chihuahua. Love you, brother. Looking forward to your championship reign some day. We should be amigos, probably 🤙🏻"

Max Holloway extended his current UFC win streak after beating Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway's win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 extended his current winning streak to two fights. The last time Holloway was inside the octagon he put on a clinical performance against Calvin Kattar. Fans lauded Holloway's boxing after that matchup.

Before those last two wins, Max Holloway lost two straight. Both setbacks came vs. current UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. A third fight between Holloway and Volkanovski is being considered given the two men's latest disputed meeting.

