Meme star Supa Hot Fire attends UFC 266; social media reacts

Meme star and entertainer Supa Hot Fire was seen in attendance at UFC 266 on September 25 at the T-Mobile Arena.

The meme prodigy, who went viral nearly a decade ago via a hilarious parody video of a rap battle, shocked fans as he made an appearance in Las Vegas to watch the stacked pay-per-view event.

While other celebrities were in attendance at UFC 266, fans sighted the hilarious YouTuber among the crowd.

Supa Hot Fire is a character played by YouTuber DeShawn Raw. He was one of the very first prominent memes, stemming from one of his videos being shared by the WorldStarHipHop channel on YouTube.

Here's the original video of Supa Hot Fire from nearly a decade ago:

As soon as the news broke, fans around the world reacted to Supa Hot Fire's appearance at UFC 266 on social media.

ZTG (EVERYTHING IS QUIET 2 DROPS XMAS) @BECAUSETHEZTG still can’t believe Supa Hot Fire was at UFC 266 still can’t believe Supa Hot Fire was at UFC 266

The comedy YouTuber reacted to his visit to UFC 266 on his Instagram page. He stated that the event turned him into a fan.

"@halfwayblack had me Front & Center @ UFC 266 last night. That was Crazy, I am now a UFC fan. respect / @amrit_maraj."

The UFC 266 main event saw featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend his title for the second time against a strong challenger in Brian Ortega. The bout was labeled a Fight of the Year contender after the two engaged in an all-out war for five rounds, with 'The Great' taking the decision win over 'T-City'.

Supa Hot Fire boxed fellow YouTuber Deen TheGreat in a street fight

Supa Hot Fire recently engaged in a street boxing match against YouTube boxer Deen TheGreat. He uploaded the video, which gained a lot of traction, to his official channel.

Watch the full fight below:

Deen TheGreat has been boxing quite frequently and is also notably recognized in the boxing community.

