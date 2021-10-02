Michael Bisping respectfully claims he would've beaten Israel Adesanya in his prime

MMA legend Michael Bisping has respectfully suggested that he would have defeated Israel Adesanya had they fought one another in Bisping’s prime.

During a Q&A session on the official Michael Bisping YouTube channel, Bisping opened up on multiple topics. On being asked how he thinks he’d have fared in a fight against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Michael Bisping said:

“I would’ve beaten him. I think I would’ve beaten him. And I say that with respect ‘cause I love the champ. But it’s disrespectful for me to say that. I can’t sit here and say that. It’s not fair to Israel. The body of work that he’s had is fantastic."

"But me in my prime, yeah, I think I would’ve beaten him, of course. But all fighters are going to say that. So, I’m not being disrespectful to him. I’ve got nothing but love for what he does and what he’s done in his career. He’s been sensational, you know, and I really do mean that. But I would’ve f**king beaten him, I reckon.”

Michael Bisping made his professional MMA debut in 2004. ‘The Count’ faced some of the biggest names in the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions during his long and storied mixed martial arts career.

Furthermore, after years of ups and downs as a perennial middleweight contender, Michael Bisping finally captured the UFC middleweight title by KO’ing Luke Rockhold in their rematch in 2016. Bisping went 1-2 in his ensuing fights. His final MMA fight was a first-round KO loss against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum in November 2017.

Michael Bisping works as a UFC commentator, while Israel Adesanya pursues MMA glory

After his loss to Gastelum, Michael Bisping announced his retirement the following year, in 2018. Bisping transitioned into the role of a UFC commentator and MMA analyst, roles that he continues thriving in to this very day.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya – who made his pro MMA debut in 2012 – currently holds the UFC middleweight title. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in their rematch at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Also Read

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! Showing the world that his middleweight reign isn't over yet!🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! #UFC263 Showing the world that his middleweight reign isn't over yet!



🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! #UFC263 https://t.co/cekascxMr6

Israel Adesanya has vowed to cement his legacy as one of the best MMA fighters ever. Adesanya’s next title defense is likely to be a rematch against Robert Whittaker that could take place in January 2022.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far