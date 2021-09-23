"I find myself scratching my head a little bit" - Michael Bisping doesn't understand why Leon Edwards isn't taking the Jorge Masvidal fight

Michael Bisping has revealed that he’s unable to understand why Leon Edwards isn’t accepting the fight against MMA megastar Jorge Masvidal.

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Michael Bisping said:

“The fact that he (Edwards) doesn’t want to fight Masvidal; I find myself scratching my head a little bit, right? And I know he wants to fight for the world belt. So he’s going to sit around. He’s going to wait for his time. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to come, right? He’s definitely at the front of the line, right? He should be at the front of the line, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Bisping added that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title in a rematch against Colby Covington next. He pointed out that if Covington beats Usman, they’ll be 1-1 in their series. That could lead to a trilogy fight right away.

'The Count' continued that Edwards would have to wait on the sidelines for the Usman-Covington matchups to be done with. And if Usman or Covington gets injured, that’ll mean Edwards will have to wait even longer. Bisping then highlighted that fighters like Vicente Luque and Gilbert Burns could win impressively and possibly leapfrog Edwards for a title shot.

Michael Bisping on the history between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards (left); Jorge Masvidal (right)

Michael Bisping recalled the ‘3 piece with the soda’ brawl that saw Jorge Masvidal attack Leon Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019. Bisping said:

“As a fan and a supporter of Leon Edwards, I would like to see him take out Jorge Masvidal. They’ve got the massive promotion. They’ve got it on tape. It’s the 3 piece and the soda. It’s their version of what happened at the Barclays Center with Conor McGregor, and Khabib, and the dolly at the bus."

"And that turned into the biggest pay-per-view of all time. That’s a money fight waiting to happen. The history’s there. The personal rivalry, and the beef, and the hatred is there. And I don’t understand why Leon doesn’t take that fight.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show

Bisping feels Edwards should aim to 'beat the sh**' out of Jorge Masvidal, as the latter assaulted Edwards a few years back.

Leon Edwards was recently called out by Jorge Masvidal. Edwards responded by asserting that he wasn't interested in fighting Masvidal because the latter is on a two-fight losing streak. However, Edwards later claimed that he’s ready to fight Masvidal at UFC 268, but Masvidal isn’t willing to accept the fight.

Also Read

Neither Leon Edwards nor Jorge Masvidal have their respective next opponents and comeback dates confirmed as of yet.

Edited by Bhargav