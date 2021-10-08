Watch: Michael Bisping makes a fan's day as he agrees to sign autograph on his thigh

During his latest trip to the UK, Michael Bisping has once again reminded the MMA community why he’s so beloved among fans worldwide. The former UFC middleweight champion made a fan’s day by signing an autograph on the fan’s thigh. Bisping’s in the UK for a special show – ‘An Evening With Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon’.

It’s a public speaking act during his ongoing tour of the UK. He will talk about his life story and will be presented before different sets of live audiences during the tour. The show also features Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast co-host Luis J Gomez. It’s based around Bisping narrating interesting stories and experiences from both his personal and professional life to a live audience.

During a Q&A session that Michael Bisping conducted with the crowd in attendance, it was revealed that a fan had Bisping’s name tattooed on his thigh and wanted it autographed. He then showed off the tattoo to Bisping.

Following that, ‘The Count’ invited the fan onstage, and proceeded to sign an autograph alongside the tattoo on the fan’s thigh. This encounter between Michael Bisping and the fan transpired at Indigo at The O2 in London.

Displayed below is a video clip of Michael Bisping’s hilarious reaction to the tattoo, as well as him signing the tattoo and being a good sport as always:

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is enjoying his life as a retired fighter

Michael Bisping is the UFC’s first, and thus far only, British champion. The veteran MMA fighter won many accolades during his long and storied career. He’s a former UFC middleweight champion.

‘The Count’s’ final MMA fight took place in November 2017. He officially announced his retirement from MMA the following year, in 2018, and was inducted into the UFC Hall Fame in 2019.

Apart from an incredibly successful MMA career, Michael Bisping has also served as an MMA analyst for years. In the post-retirement phase of his life, Bisping has solidified himself as one of the most reputable MMA analysts in the industry. He also works as a commentator and interviewer for the UFC.

Furthermore, Bisping is also involved in several other projects in the entertainment industry. Be it bagging notable roles in Hollywood or touring a myriad of places to narrate his life story to the fans, Bisping is going from strength to strength as an entertainer.

