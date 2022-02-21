"Trains like a motherf***er" - Michael Bisping says he is hearing "truly terrifying" things about Khamzat Chimaev from Darren Till 

Michael Bisping has revealed that he's receiving rave reviews about Khamzat Chimaev from Darren Till and a few others who are currently training in Sweden.

Till has lost two of his last three fights at middleweight and is training with Allstars MMA, Chimaev's gym, to reverse his fortunes. Over the past few days, several clips of the duo training together and hanging out outside the gym have surfaced.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping revealed that some of his friends, including Till, have been waxing lyrical about Chimaev. 'The Count' said:

"I am hearing things about Khamzat that are truly terrifying. As I said, Darren Till is out there. I've got a bunch of friends out there in Sweden. They're filming. Blockasset is a company I'm involved with. They're calling me up and saying, 'Holy f*** s***! Khamzat is the real deal!" Works his a** off, trains like a motherf***er, lifting weights, pushing everybody in the room. Great stand-up, great wrestling."

Check out Bisping's comments on Chimaev below:

Khamzat Chimaev talks about his training habits

Khamzat Chimaev recently revealed that he trains five times a day during the peak of training camp. During an interview with RT Sport, he opened up on his approach to training and preparation for fights.

He added that still trains two or three times a day when he isn't preparing for a fight. 'Borz' believes that he has to be willing to push himself further than his peers if he wants to succeed. He said: (Quotes translated by RT Sport)

“Say Floyd Mayweather, he used to train for 5-6 hours ahead of his fights. Of course, you can’t train that way year-round. But for a couple of months leading up to the fight, you can train hard, then train lighter for a month. Then, a few more months of training really hard. But I can’t live without training."

The undefeated fighter added:

"If I haven’t done two-three sessions in a day, I feel stressed. If it’s four sessions, then I feel good. After five hours of training – when the whole body hurts – then I feel like I am satisfied with the work I’ve done. If nothing hurts, if I'm not suffering, I feel bad. I feel like I haven’t done anything.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with RT Sport below:

Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly set to face Gilbert Burns next. 'Durinho' is one of the best welterweights on the planet and will present a stiff test for Chimaev. If 'Borz' can overcome Burns and validate the hype surrounding him, he might not be far away from a crack at pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman.

Edited by C. Naik