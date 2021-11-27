"I was dumb" - Mike Perry reveals he thought he had one more UFC fight on his contract after final showdown with Daniel Rodriguez

Mike Perry thought he had one more fight on his UFC contract after his final fight against Daniel Rodriguez.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Mike Perry said after breaking his nose against Vicente Luque, he thought he had signed a five-fight contract. However, it was a four-fight contract 'Platinum' signed.

Mike Perry claimed he probably had a headache and was confused during his latest negotiations. For his troubles, the now-former UFC fighter became a free agent for a little while.

"I fought my contract out, you know what? I dropped the news, low-key, I was dumb. For some reason, I thought after my nose broke, I signed a five-fight contract after Luque fight. I guess it was a four-fight contract and I told you, I had one more fight on my contract. I guess I still had a headache or something, I don't know what I was thinking. I thought going into the fight I had one more fight on my contract and then it turns out I didn't, so I was a free agent there for a little while." - said Mike Perry.

Mike Perry is now set to compete in his first fight since leaving the UFC. The 30-year-old faces Derek Campos at the Triller Triad Combat event.

Check out Mike Perry's interview with Helen Yee:

Mike Perry left the UFC after winning one of his last five fights with the promotion

Mike Perry left the UFC after winning just one of his final five fights with the promotion. The veteran fighter lost to Daniel Rodriguez in his lone 2021 octagon appearance.

In 2020, Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall to get back into the win column but was beaten by Tim Means in his second fight of the year. Prior to his win over Gall, 'Platinum' lost to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

