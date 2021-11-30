"Honor me with a fu****g cheque" - Quinton Jackson says he will refuse UFC's invitation if they decide to induct him into the Hall of Fame

Quinton Jackson recently told The MMA Hour he isn't interested in being inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Jackson cited why he had no desire to gain ultimate fighting enshrinement.

'Rampage' asserted 'he didn't fight for fame or to be honored by an institution. Instead, Jackson said he fought for personal honor and to pay his bills.

No, fuck no. I didn't fight for no Hall of Fame, I didn't fight for fame. I didn't fight to be honored, I fought for honor and for, you know, a career. Pay my bills. I didn't fight to be famous."

Quinton Jackson then claimed he would instantly deny the UFC's Hall of Fame offer and request his former employer cut him a cheque instead.

Jackson noted MMA fighters aren't as financially stable as baseball players or football players. The former UFC light heavyweight champion concluded by stating MMA fighters don't even recieve a pension.

"I say no right now. Honor me with a f*****g cheque, you know what I'm saying? MMA fighters, we don't, we're not like baseball players, we're not like football players. We don't get no pension or nothing like that."

Quinton Jackson is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time

Quinton Jackson is no stranger to UFC fans. During his time with the promotion, Jackson became a one-time UFC light heavyweight champion. Despite being at the top of his game almost a decade ago, 'Rampage' is still regarded as one of the most well-known faces in combat sports.

At UFC 71, Jackson won the UFC light heavyweight title, his only title accomplishment with the company. However, leading up to 2011, Jackson remained one of the promotion's household names.

Throughout his UFC career, Quinton Jackson shared the octagon with the biggest names of his era. Jackson's's last fight was in 2019 under Bellator MMA when he lost to Fedor Emelianenko.

