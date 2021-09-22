Chael Sonnen reveals his list of 5 most dominant UFC fighters of all time

MMA legend Chael Sonnen has put forth a list of fighters who he believes are the five most dominant UFC fighters ever. ‘The American Gangster’ named Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes, and Valentina Shevchenko in this list.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight as well as on ESPN’s The Chael Sonnen Show, the 44-year-old gave props to the aforementioned five fighters.

Chael Sonnen explained that this list isn’t necessarily about the best/greatest fighters, but rather about the fighters who are the most dominant inside the octagon. Sonnen pointed out that GSP took his opponents down, brilliantly controlled them and dominated them from top position.

Additionally, Sonnen noted that Khabib Nurmagomedov took his opponents down, mauled them, and expertly used leg entanglements. Sonnen believes Nurmagomedov has scored the highest number of 10-8 rounds; more than any MMA fighter or boxer ever has.

Chael Sonnen proceeded to explain that Francis Ngannou has the ability to force opponents to box and engage in a general striking battle with him, even if the opponents don’t want to fight on their feet.

Moreover, Sonnen cited Amanda Nunes’ dominance in recent years and opined that Nunes has hardly lost a round, except perhaps in her close fights against Valentina Shevchenko. Sonnen also indicated that Shevchenko is one of the most well-rounded fighters ever – dangerous on the feet and the mat.

The American Gangster credited ‘Bullet’ for being multi-lingual, a trained sharpshooter, an individual who has trained the military in her country, and much more.

Chael Sonnen also jested that Shevchenko is regarded by many as a "foreign spy". Sonnen noted that this is due to Shevchenko’s myriad of skills as well as her persona that reminds people of spies in the iconic James Bond movies.

“Look, you wanna know my top-five? Taking the great (Georges) St-Pierre. I’m taking Khabib (Nurmagomedov) because of the numbers; 10-8 doesn’t lie. I’m taking Francis (Ngannou) because he can stay on his feet. I’m taking Amanda (Nunes) because she is ‘The Lioness’. But I’m throwing the ‘Bullet’ (Valentina Shevchenko) on that list too.”

Chael Sonnen’s five most dominant UFC fighters are at different stages of their MMA careers

Chael Sonnen (top left); Georges St-Pierre (top center); Khabib Nurmagomedov (top right); Francis Ngannou (bottom left); Amanda Nunes (bottom center); Valentina Shevchenko (bottom right)

The talented athletes whom Chael Sonnen picked as his top-five most dominant UFC fighters are at different stages in their respective MMA careers.

Georges St-Pierre is a former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion, whereas Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former UFC lightweight champion. GSP’s last MMA fight transpired in 2017, whereas Nurmagomedov’s final MMA fight took place in 2020. Both fighters are currently retired from MMA and have indicated that they’re unlikely to come out of retirement.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou is expected to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification matchup next.

As for Amanda Nunes, she’s the reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion. Nunes is scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on December 11th, 2021.

Furthermore, Valentina Shevchenko is the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion. Shevchenko is set to defend her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

