"I'd love nothing more than to be given a chance to fight him" - 'The Korean Zombie' shows interest in fighting Dan Hooker

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung has shown interest in a potential fight against Dan Hooker.

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, 'The Korean Zombie' took note of the fact that Hooker has dropped from the lightweight division to featherweight.

The veteran featherweight contender mentioned that he would love nothing more than the opportunity to fight Hooker at some point down the line.

"Just recently a lightweight named Dan Hooker stepped down from the lightweight division to the featherweight division. I would love nothing more than to be given the chance to fight him," the Korean Zombie said.

However, 'The Korean Zombie' is also still willing to share the octagon with former division champion Max Holloway at some point.

According to Chan Sung Jung, he feels the best possible scenario for him would be if Max Holloway doesn't fight Alexander Volkanovski for the third time. That way, 'The Korean Zombie' could go on to fight either man when he returns to action.

'The Korean Zombie' added that his personal preference is to fight Holloway more than Volkanovski.

"The best possible scenario for me at the moment is a fight that doesn't happen between Volkanovski and Holloway. That will give me the chance to at least fight one or the other when I return. Personally, I want to fight Holloway way more than I want to fight Volkanovski."

The Korean Zombie's last victory was over Dan Ige back in June 2021

'The Korean Zombie' has competed in the UFC just once in 2021. Chan Sung Jung's only fight was against featherweight sensation Dan Ige, whom he beat in a five-round main event back in June.

The previous year, 'The Korean Zombie' had also fought once when he lost to Brian Ortega, who went on to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the title with the win over the Korean.

As things stand, it remains to be seen who Chan Sung Jung's next opponent will be but Dan Hooker himself has showcased his interest in a fight against 'The Korean Zombie' at 145.

