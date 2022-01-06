"It was a poor thing to watch" - Tommy Fury claims that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 was the 'worst six rounds of boxing'

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tommy Fury claimed that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II was the worst six rounds of boxing he ever watched.

Tommy Fury mentioned that he was struggling to watch the rematch between Paul and Woodley. The British boxer admitted that he tuned in for the fight, watching it with a few friends but was highly disappointed by the bout.

"That was probably the worst six rounds of boxing I've ever watched. No, no, I was struggling to watch it. You know, stayed up to watch it with a few friends and it was honestly, it was a poor thing to watch." - said Tommy Fury.

"If he wants to go and fight in the UFC, don't put a pair of boxing gloves on again, and go and fight in the UFC."

Fury further said that neither Jake Paul nor Tyron Woodley knew how to throw a punch. 'TNT' opined the two were trying to shadow box and nobody wanted to commit to doing anything significant in the fight.

Fury further added that his arch-rival Jake Paul looked better in his first fight against the former UFC champion than he did in the rematch.

"Nobody, nobody threw a punch, it looked like they were trying to shadow box in front of each other. No one wanted to commit, no one wanted to do anything. You know, that fight was really about one punch but as far as the six rounds go, that was the worst six rounds. I think he [Jake Paul] looked better in his first fight with Woodley." - added Tommy Fury.

Watch Tommy Fury's interview with Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour here:

Tommy Fury was the original opponent for Jake Paul's last boxing match

In Jake Paul's latest boxing match, 'The Problem Child' was set to fight Tommy Fury. However, Fury was forced to withdraw from the bout 12 days before the fight, which eventually led to Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley once again.

Paul and Woodley had previously faced one another inside the boxing ring. Their first fight ended with Paul getting the win via a split decision in August this year.

However, 'The Problem Child' made it clear that he wanted to knockout Woodley and that is exactly what he did in the rematch.

In the sixth round of the fight, Jake Paul brutally put Woodley to sleep, knocking him out with a right hand.

