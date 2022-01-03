When Jon Jones admitted to getting "blacked-out wasted" before every fight on Joe Rogan's podcast 

Jon Jones has been notoriously famous for partying throughout his professional career. Jones once admitted to partying ritualistically a week before every fight.

In an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Jon Jones revealed that he would get sloshed out of his senses exactly a week before every fight. 'Bones' admitted that he did it so that he would have an excuse ready if he lost the fight.

Jones also revealed that the first time he skipped the ritual was before his 2016 outing against Ovince St. Preux. 'Bones' managed to reel in a unanimous decision against St. Preux at UFC 197.

Jon Jones told Joe Rogan:

"I had this crazy thing that I would do where I would party one week before every fight. And I did it throughout my whole career. And this was stupid but it was this mental crutch that I had. One week before I would go out and I would get blacked-out wasted. And my logic was, 'If this guy were to beat me somehow, I can look myself in the mirror and say that well I lost because I got hammered the week before the fight.'"

Watch Jon Jones' appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience below:

Jon Jones has vowed to quit alcohol

Jon Jones was arrested early on September 24 by the Las Vegas Police Department. Jones was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony tampering with a vehicle.

After posting bail later in the day, Jones took to social media to address the incident. The former UFC light heavyweight champion vowed to leave alcohol for good as his brain couldn't handle it anymore. Jon Jones wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever. Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life. Now is the time to work harder than ever. What the devil means for bad, God means for good. Get right back on my horse."

Jon Jones recently pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of felony tampering with a vehicle. A Las Vegas judge ordered Jones to pay $750 in restitution and attend anger management classes.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Jones originally was charged with felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor domestic battery.



📰 es.pn/3scPcDC Jon Jones accepted a plea deal in Las Vegas Justice Court, stemming from a Sept. 24 incident in Las Vegas, according to online court records.Jones originally was charged with felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor domestic battery. Jon Jones accepted a plea deal in Las Vegas Justice Court, stemming from a Sept. 24 incident in Las Vegas, according to online court records.Jones originally was charged with felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor domestic battery.📰 es.pn/3scPcDC https://t.co/6fre2folzt

