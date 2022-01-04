Watch: When 'Wonderboy' dropped Jorge Masvidal with a side kick

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is widely regarded as one of the most versatile strikers in the UFC. Thanks to his karate background, Thompson possesses a wide range of unorthodox kicks in his arsenal.

However, it is his ability to execute those kicks to perfection that sets him apart from the rest on the feet. 'Wonderboy' did exactly that during his UFC 217 encounter with Jorge Masvidal.

Stephen Thompson dropped 'Gamebred' with a perfect side kick early in the opening round.

Watch Jorge Masvidal get dropped by 'Wonderboy' in the video below:

Stephen Thompson faced Jorge Masvidal at Madison Square Garden in November 2017. Thompson was looking to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back title shots against Tyron Woodley.

'Wonderboy' dictated the pace of the fight for the majority of the three rounds and scored two knockdowns. Thompson picked up an emphatic decision victory with a pair of 30-27 scorecards and one 30-26.

The result saw Masvidal fall to a two-fight skid, having dropped his previous bout against Demian Maia.

'Wonderboy' on his fight against Jorge Masvidal

In an interview with Joe Rogan, Stephen Thompson revealed how it felt to fight Jorge Masvidal. According to 'Wonderboy', it is not possible to kill the Miami native's will in a fight.

"That’s somebody that you cannot break this guy’s will in a fight. I’ve seen it. I’ve broken guy’s wills in the fight. When a guy like that, who comes out just as hard in the last as he does in the first, and still has got power and still is just a savage just wanting to rip your head off, he’s a scary dude. When you hit [Masvidal] and he smiles at you… Normally when guys do that, they’re hurt. But this guy? You know that he’s just a G man. I love [Masvidal]."

Thompson also revealed that they set up the bout whilst on a visit to Singapore as guest fighters. Thompson told Rogan:

"It was funny, I was in Singapore. Me and him both were there as guest fighters and that’s where we made that fight happen. We had planned it out there."

Catch a glimpse of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson on The Joe Rogan Experience below:

