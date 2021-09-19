UFC pays homage to Suzy Friton by renaming the make-up room at the Apex arena after her

In what can only be described as an extremely wholesome turn of events, it was revealed that the UFC had moved to pay tribute to their late, long-time make-up artist, Suzy Friton.

In the wake of her untimely demise, the UFC, along with a number of fighters, took to social media in a bid to pay their respects to the artist. A recent post on Twitter suggests that the UFC renamed the make-up room at the UFC Apex to the 'Suzy Friton Makeup Room.'

"Classy stuff from the UFC tonight, paying credit to longtime makeup artist Suzy Friton, who recently passed away from cancer. The makeup room at the UFC Apex has been renamed the "Suzy Friton Makeup Room." wrote Adam Martin on Twitter.

How UFC fighters came to Suzy Friton's aid

July 2020, shortly before her passing, a GoFundMe page to support Friton's battle against cancer was created by the wife of Misha Cirkunov, who had recovered from the fatal disease herself.

The likes of Jon Jones, Jon Anik, Dustin Poirier, Tyron Woodley, and Rose Namajunas contributed to the fund to help Suzy Friton out financially. The fund managed to raise over $100,000 in aid money.

One of the most tenured members of the UFC team, Suzy Friton was a mainstay in the UFC arena. Be it in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, or South America, Friton always looked to make the ring girls, color commentators, and everyone else camera-ready.

The impact that she left on the fighters in the UFC cannot be undersold. Having played a vital role in a number of fighters' journeys in the UFC, Suzy Friton was an irreplaceable part of the UFC roster. Her passing on prompted a legion of fighters to take to social media in a bid to offer their condolences, messages of hope, and more.

By renaming the make-up room in their resident facility after her, the UFC has ensured that Suzy Friton's name and legacy will live on.

Edited by Avinash Tewari