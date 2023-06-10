UFC picks tonight: Here are the betting odds and favorites for UFC 289 in Vancouver

UFC 289 takes place tonight at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as the promotion returns to the country for the first time since 2019. From a betting standpoint, tonight's event could possibly see an underdog cash in or an overwhelming favorite prove the oddsmakers right.

The main event between Irene Aldana and reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has definitely drawn interest. The champion is currently listed as a -320 favorite, while the challenger is listed as a +250 undergog.

Based on the odds for the main event, a $25 wager on Nunes will result in a $7.81 return. But the same wager on Aldana would result in a $62.50 return, which could be enticing as 'The Lioness' was upset by an underdog in Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

The co-main event of UFC 289 is just as intriguing, as Beneil Dariush, who is the betting favorite at -150 takes on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. It's no surprise that Oliveira is listed as a +126 underdog, especially considering that he has a losing skid when competing in Canada. A $25 wager on Dariush will result in a $16.67 return, while the same wager on 'Do Bronx' will result in a $31.50 return.

Mike Mallott will look to extend his winning streak in his home country as he is the betting favorite at -220 against Adam Fugitt, who comes in as a +180 underdog. In featherweight action, Dan Ige, who sported a retro Vancouver Grizzlies NBA jersey during the pre-fight press conference, is a significant -260 favorite against +210 underdog Nate Landwehr.

Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault will look to kick-off the UFC 289 main card on a positive note for his home country as he comes into the event as a -135 favorite against veteran Eryk Anders, who comes in as a +115 underdog.

Will flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius pull off an upset at UFC 289?

Another intriguing fight as it pertains to the oddsmakers is the flyweight bout on the UFC 289 prelims between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Miranda Maverick.

Jasudavicius will definitely have her home country rallying behind her as she will look to extend her winning streak to two straight wins as a +230 underdog. Based on the odds, a $25 wager on the Canadian to win would see a return of $57.50 should she defeat the -280 favorite.

