UFC Prediction: Marcin Tybura vs Greg Hardy at UFC Vegas 17

Marcin Tybura is due to take on Greg Hardy at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19th, the last UFC event of the year. The Heavyweights have both had a positive year and will look to end the year on a high.

Greg Hardy is on a two-fight win streak after the loss to Alexander Volkov last year. 'Prince of War' came back to earn a decision win against Yorgan de Castro and then a Knockout win over Maurice Greene.

However, Tybura is a step up in competition. The Polish fighter is much more experienced than Hardy at 26 fights with 20 wins and 6 losses.

The 35-year-old is on a 3-fight win streak against Sergey Spivak, Maxim Grishin, and Ben Rothwell. A well-rounded fighter, Tybura is equally competent on the ground and at stand-up.

Greg Hardy takes on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17

Greg Hardy normally comes in at the Heavyweight limit, having to cut weight. The former football player needed two attempts in the fight against Greene to make weight.

Greg Hardy of the United States

On the other hand, Tybura is a much smaller heavyweight who comes in under 250 lbs.

Hardy came into the UFC as a slugger who has massive power. But that approach stopped working against smarter fighters. The 32-year-old has improved a lot on his striking from fight to fight as he showcased against Greene.

Greg Hardy initially started working with American Top Team but has recently spent time with Mike Tyson and his team. Speaking about the experience, Hardy said:

"To be able to be even around that guy, let alone being around the guys that taught him and coached him, is phenomenal. It’s really blown my mind and I'm loving Team Tyson right now. Can’t wait to be a part [of it]."

Tybura, on the other hand, has made it clear he is going to test Hardy's ground game ahead of the fight. A highly competent black belt, Tybura has the advantage over Hardy on the ground.

UFC Vegas 17 video: Greg Hardy interested in boxing, calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua https://t.co/Zv6UzrpakB pic.twitter.com/rT0KeGl5WB — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 18, 2020

However, Hardy has decent takedown defence, especially in the early rounds when he can power out of situations. Hardy, though, has the tendency to slow down severly after the first round, owing to his body weight and the weight cut.

A smooth talker outside the octagon, Hardy has been generating headlines talking about potential boxing fights. 'Prince of War' is interested in having a Boxing career after his MMA career:

"After I get done shutting this down, handling my MMA business, I want to venture into the boxing realm. I’m trying to holler at Dana [White]. Hopefully we can get some fights in the Zuffa Boxing world, Top Rank, Al Haymon — somebody come holler at this dude because I definitely want to go over there and knock out ‘The Gypsy King,’ make light work of that English cat Joshua, or whatever his name is, ‘Cry-baby Bomber.’ We’ll knock all those guys out, man. Of course you know I’m going to work for it. It’s an aspiration I think will come true real fast, and I can’t wait for it."

Although smart, it might be mistake looking beyond Tybura on Saturday for Hardy. Both fighters match up similarly on the feet, although Hardy clearly has the advantage in power, at least for the first couple of rounds.

In the fight against Rothwell, Tybura showed that he can take a shot. If the Polish fighter is able to take the fight beyond the first round, I fancy him to pick a decision victory.

On the other hand, Greg Hardy always has the chance to KO you in the first round. Tybura will need to keep his range and allow Hardy to work, before he directs the offence.

Prediction: Decision win for Tybura