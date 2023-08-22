UFC Rankings update: Sean O'Malley enters P4P top-10, Alexander Volkanovski loses top spot, and more

The UFC Rankings update is here after a riveting weekend at UFC 292, that saw the bantamweight championship change hands.

Sean O'Malley's huge knockout victory in the main event against Aljamain Sterling finally helped him perch atop the bantamweight division and bump down Sterling and his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, to No.1 and No.2 respectively.

'Sugar' also broke into the top 10 of the men's pound-for-pound rankings, which saw one of the biggest shakeups in recent times. Alexander Volkanovski's reign as P4P king finally came to an end as Jon Jones took over a position that he is very familiar with.

O'Malley debuted at No.8, while Charles Oliveira and Kamaru Usman both got a single position bump to No.6 and No.7. Sterling lost three positions in the P4P rankings and the inactive Jiri Prochazka also fell two positions to No.12.

At welterweight, the impressive Ian Machado Garry continued his rise by extending his unbeaten record to 13-0 with his latest win over Neil Magny. The win was not quite enough to break into the top 10, but Garry is now knocking at the door as the No.11 contender.

Naturally, Magny dropped a spot and moved to No.12 and so did Kevin Holland below him.

In the heavyweight division, Marcos Rogerio De Lima rose a position to No.14 despite losing in record time against Derrick Lewis in his last outing. Rodrigo Nascimento's two-fight winning streak was rewarded with a top 15 ranking for the first time.

Grant Dawson and Rafael dos Anjos exchanged positions in the lightweight divison, swapping No.10 and No.11. Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze climbed up to No.7 in the middleweight division.

In the women's pound-for-pound rankings, Weili Zhang's successful title defense at UFC 292 against Amanda Lemos bumped her above Valentina Shevchenko to No.2.

UFC Rankings: Dana White credits Sean O'Malley for record-breaking gate at UFC 292

UFC President Dana White was all praises for the main event victor as he announced that UFC 292 had broken the Boston Garden's all-time gate record.

White announced the news in the post-fight press conference and could not stop praising the newly-crowned bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley. He declared that 'Sugar' was already a star.

“We broke the all-time gate record here. Bruce Springsteen just played here and did $5 million. We did over $7 million... The craziest f*****g sports town on Earth... So what does that tell you about O’Malley? This is also the biggest bantamweight championship fight ever on pay-per-view, globally. It broke the record. Biggest bantamweight championship fight ever. O’Malley isn’t gonna be a star. He is a star.”

Check out Dana White's full comments below