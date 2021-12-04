"Where is true justice?" - MMA referee Marc Goddard reacts to the tragic death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes; calls for 'capital punishment' for killers 

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' short life had been a painful one. The disturbing incident surrounding the murder of a six-year-old by his stepmother and father has certainly left the entire country in shock, with many calling for stricter punishments for the culprits.

UFC referee Marc Goddard has also voiced his support for the child and insisted that there should be capital punishment for the convicts in order to bring true justice to the child. Taking to his Twitter handle, Goddard wrote:

"Somethings I wish I didn’t see, somethings I wish I didn’t read. I cannot fully comprehend what I’ve tried to digest. Heartbroken. Where is true justice? Capital punishment, no question. For the love of God rest in eternal peace little man. #RIPArthur"

Along with Marc Goddard, many other popular figures took to social media to talk about the horrific incident:

nazir afzal @nazirafzal As Tustin & Hughes deservedly rot in prison, we must not forget that poor Arthur Labinjo-Hughes still lies in a mortuary because the extended family can’t agree on his burial

Let his death be the catalyst for seismic change in child protection, properly funded by a Govt - please As Tustin & Hughes deservedly rot in prison, we must not forget that poor Arthur Labinjo-Hughes still lies in a mortuary because the extended family can’t agree on his burialLet his death be the catalyst for seismic change in child protection, properly funded by a Govt - please https://t.co/Eo64niNo83

May they rot in hell. Couple who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes jailed for 21 and 29 years. Still not enough.May they rot in hell. bbc.co.uk/news/uk-englan… Couple who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes jailed for 21 and 29 years. Still not enough.May they rot in hell. bbc.co.uk/news/uk-englan…

Imagine being evil enough to torture and kill an innocent little boy.



People like this are a waste of oxygen and our social services system is woefully inadequate. Hope these animals rot in prison for the rest of their lives.Imagine being evil enough to torture and kill an innocent little boy.People like this are a waste of oxygen and our social services system is woefully inadequate. bbc.co.uk/news/uk-englan… Hope these animals rot in prison for the rest of their lives. Imagine being evil enough to torture and kill an innocent little boy. People like this are a waste of oxygen and our social services system is woefully inadequate. bbc.co.uk/news/uk-englan…

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' stepmother, Emma Tustin, was convicted today of murdering the child following his unsurvivable head injuries after he was found with 125 bruising areas on his body at her home in Solihull last year. She photographed the child on her phone as he was left to die in the hallway after the brutal assault.

The child's father, Thomas Hughes, was convicted of manslaughter after a campaign of cruelty perpetrated against the child was heard by the court.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' grandmother describes the couple as wicked and evil

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' two grandmothers, Joanna Hughes and Madeleine Halcrow, had gone to Coventry Crown court to read out the child's impact statements.

Following the verdicts, Labinjo-Hughes’s maternal grandmother Halcrow revealed that the son's father and stepmother were 'wicked' and 'evil' human beings. She called Tustin's actions 'incomprehensible' after finding out that she used to poison her grandson laced with salt and force feed him. The couple were described as 'completely ruthless, unthinking, and pitiless' by prosecutors.

The trial in court also heard that Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was denied access to food and was made to stand alone in a hallway for long hours every day. To add to the cruelty, Tustin would slam his head against a hard surface repeatedly in Solihull in June 2020.

Emma Tustin has been jailed for a minimum of 29 years while Thomas Hughes has been jailed for 21 years.

