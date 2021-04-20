UFC release the poster for UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

The UFC has released the poster for the highly-anticipated UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler fight card.

UFC 262 will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15th, 2021. For the first time in over a year, the event will have fans in attendance.

About a month away from the event, the UFC has now released the official poster for UFC 262. The poster features Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Leon Edwards, and Nate Diaz. Fans can check out the poster in the Instagram post put forth by the UFC’s official account. The Instagram post has been embedded below.

Longtime UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA in October 2020. Nurmagomedov and the UFC came to terms on his retirement in March 2021. The UFC subsequently confirmed that a new lightweight champion would be crowned this year.

The UFC 262 event is set to witness the coronation of a new UFC lightweight champion. The vacant UFC lightweight title will be at stake in the main event of UFC 262. The No. 3 ranked UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira will fight No. 4 ranked divisional counterpart Michael Chandler for the vacant title in the headlining bout of UFC 262.

Additionally, the co-main event features the return of MMA legend Nate Diaz. The Stockton Slugger will fight the No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in the first five-round non-title co-main event bout in UFC history.

The UFC 262 fight card features several exciting matchups

The UFC 262 fight card is packed with several amazing matchups. Fan-favorites such as Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Ronaldo Souza, Edson Barboza and many more are set to compete at UFC 262. Below is the complete UFC 262 fight card.

1. Main event: Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (UFC lightweight title fight)

2. Co-main event: Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

3. Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

4. Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

5. Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

6. Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

7. Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

8. Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

9. Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

10. Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

11. Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

12. Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Rafael Alves

13. Women’s Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

14. Lightweight: Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

15. Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos

