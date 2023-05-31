UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste sent temperatures soaring with her latest social media post. The perennial "queen" of ring girls recently posted a series of her pictures to promote her exclusive content on the adult subscription service OnlyFans.

Celeste is undoubtedly the most popular UFC ring girl today and has been employed by the promotion for over 15 years. The award-winning octagon girl is also an accomplished model who has earned a massive fanbase over the years.

When Arianny Celeste posted her newest pictures on Instagram, fans, and users were left stunned. They took to the post's comments section to react and make their thoughts known.

Popular TV host Caitlin O'Connor praised Celeste and wrote:

"Princess."

Fellow UFC ring girl Britanny Palmer also reacted to Arianny Celeste's pictures and commented with some heart-eyes emojis:

"😍😍😍"

Another fellow UFC ring girl Camilla Oliveira also commented on the post, calling Celeste a "cute mom" in Spanish. She wrote::

"Mama Linda."

One fan quoted:

"Aspire to inspire."

Another impressed fan reacted, stating:

"Vibes that speak for themselves goddess Arianny."

One user stated:

"Absolutely stunning and gorgeous. Beautiful @ariannyceleste."

A fan impressed by her physique wrote:

"Goals man, Goals.."

Another huge fan wrote:

"My favorite woman in the world. My only crush."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ariannyceleste on Instagram

When Arianny Celeste revealed her awkward behind-the-scenes moment as a UFC ring girl

Arianny Celeste has been in the MMA promotion business for a long time and knows the nitty-gritty details of how the UFC runs.

The 37-year-old has been working at the promotion for over 15 years, making her UFC ring girl debut in 2006. She won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards seven times, cementing her place as the undisputed queen of the ring girls. As a full-time model, Arianny Celeste also regularly features in top magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Playboy, and Maxim.

In an interview with Iron Man Magazine in 2015, the veteran ring girl revealed that having to watch fighters strip down to bare essentials during official weigh-ins is something that still makes her awkward. She said:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked."

She continued:

"Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"

