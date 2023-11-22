UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade flips the script on internet trolls with 'So You Think You Can Fight' show idea

UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade might have a solution for dealing with internet trolls who target professional athletes online. She recently proposed a unique show where internet trolls would attempt to complete a full MMA training camp and then fight each other in the cage.

Andrade explained that doing so would give the online trolls a harsh reality check and teach them to respect professional athletes. The veteran octagon girl named the show 'Show You Think You Can Fight' and iterated that one episode of the show should focus on the scoring system in mixed martial arts.

Taking to X, she explained how her one-of-a-kind reality show would work and its purpose. She wrote:

"There should be a show called “So You Think You Can Fight”, where internet trolls are invited to complete a full fight camp (diet and weight cut included) and then face each other at an MMA match. By verifying that not everyone can do it, troll competitors and other sports critics would learn to respect athletes and maybe stop fighting words from the comfort of their homes."

Luciana Andrade continued:

"Everybody wins. Ps I: one episode should be entirely dedicated to the scoring system. Ps II: no, I do not know how to fight, and I also do not dominate the points system myself, but would still love to watch this. Good morning!"

Luciana Andrade explains who would serve as the UFC ring girls in her proposed show and why

Luciana Andrade struck a chord with many MMA fans who agreed with her show idea to teach internet trolls a lesson. While Andrade had her 'So You Think You Can Fight' show figured out as far as fighters are concerned, one fan wanted to know if she knew who would serve as the ring girls.

Andrade seemingly had that figured out as well. The Brazilian model stated that the same online trolls would have to serve as UFC ring girls, and they would have to wear revealing uniforms in public while the real octagon ladies judged bodies, life accomplishments, and intelligence online.

After one fan asked her about the ring girls, Luciana Andrade stated that she'd have to work as one of the presenters and wrote:

"It would have to be all the other trolls that criticize us. Their task should involve wearing revealing uniforms in public while we share online opinions about their bodies, diminish their life accomplishments and question their intelligence. I would have to be one of the presenters though because the show is my idea."

