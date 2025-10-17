UFC ring girl Red Dela Cruz celebrating "birthday dinner 2.0" in stunning white dress leaves fans bowled over: "We are in our RED era"

Red Dela Cruz marked her latest birthday celebration at Hakkasan Las Vegas in a striking white dress. Friends joined her for the evening, and the cake prominently featured the words “Red Era.&quot;She shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram and captioned the post:&quot;Birthday dinner 2.0 surrounded by love and good energy.&quot;Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fans commented on the post, with one fan writing:&quot;We are in our RED Era!&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;The absolute best celebrating you.&quot;&quot;Red era indeed!&quot;&quot;Happy birthday, best wishes.&quot;&quot;Happy Birthday and many years to come. God bless you always.&quot;Check out some of the reactions below:Fans react to Red Dela Cruz celebrating her birthday. [Screenshots courtesy: @red_delacruz on Instagram]Born in Quezon City, Philippines, on Oct. 9, 1992, Dela Cruz moved to Sydney, Australia, before launching her career in combat sports. She initially worked in finance but later transitioned to ring girl for Guam’s Pacific Xtreme Combat.Her breakthrough came when she won a competitive selection to become the UFC’s first Filipina octagon girl. Since then, she has traveled internationally for UFC events and cultivated a strong social media following.Dela Cruz has also extended her influence into boxing, making history as the first Filipina ring girl at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight in September 2025. She has also been featured in Women’s Fitness Magazine Australia.When Red Dela Cruz spoke about being part of Women’s Fitness Magazine AustraliaSince beginning her career as a UFC octagon girl, Red Dela Cruz has steadily built a reputation for her dedication to fitness. Her appearance on the cover of Women’s Fitness Magazine Australia in February 2025 marked a significant milestone for her.The feature coincided with her scheduled appearance at UFC 312 in Sydney, which included two title fights. Speaking about the opportunity in an interview with UFC, she said:&quot;Being on the cover of Women’s Fitness was such a cool moment for me,. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much growth is possible with hard work. It feels amazing to be part of something that inspire other people to feel strong and confident! Super grateful for the opportunity.&quot;