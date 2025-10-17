  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC ring girl Red Dela Cruz celebrating "birthday dinner 2.0" in stunning white dress leaves fans bowled over: "We are in our RED era"

UFC ring girl Red Dela Cruz celebrating "birthday dinner 2.0" in stunning white dress leaves fans bowled over: "We are in our RED era"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:16 GMT
Fans react to Red Dela Cruz celebrating her birthday. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Red Dela Cruz celebrating her birthday. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Red Dela Cruz marked her latest birthday celebration at Hakkasan Las Vegas in a striking white dress. Friends joined her for the evening, and the cake prominently featured the words “Red Era."

Ad

She shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Birthday dinner 2.0 surrounded by love and good energy."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans commented on the post, with one fan writing:

"We are in our RED Era!"

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"The absolute best celebrating you."
"Red era indeed!"
"Happy birthday, best wishes."
"Happy Birthday and many years to come. God bless you always."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Red Dela Cruz celebrating her birthday. [Screenshots courtesy: @red_delacruz on Instagram]
Fans react to Red Dela Cruz celebrating her birthday. [Screenshots courtesy: @red_delacruz on Instagram]

Born in Quezon City, Philippines, on Oct. 9, 1992, Dela Cruz moved to Sydney, Australia, before launching her career in combat sports. She initially worked in finance but later transitioned to ring girl for Guam’s Pacific Xtreme Combat.

Ad

Her breakthrough came when she won a competitive selection to become the UFC’s first Filipina octagon girl. Since then, she has traveled internationally for UFC events and cultivated a strong social media following.

Dela Cruz has also extended her influence into boxing, making history as the first Filipina ring girl at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight in September 2025. She has also been featured in Women’s Fitness Magazine Australia.

Ad

When Red Dela Cruz spoke about being part of Women’s Fitness Magazine Australia

Since beginning her career as a UFC octagon girl, Red Dela Cruz has steadily built a reputation for her dedication to fitness. Her appearance on the cover of Women’s Fitness Magazine Australia in February 2025 marked a significant milestone for her.

The feature coincided with her scheduled appearance at UFC 312 in Sydney, which included two title fights. Speaking about the opportunity in an interview with UFC, she said:

"Being on the cover of Women’s Fitness was such a cool moment for me,. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much growth is possible with hard work. It feels amazing to be part of something that inspire other people to feel strong and confident! Super grateful for the opportunity."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications