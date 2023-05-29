Long-time rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira both took to social media to share videos in which they can be seen running into each other at an Australian airport.

Adesanya shared a video in which he can be seen waiting in line along with UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. At the end of the line, none other than Alex Pereira can be seen flexing, to which 'Stylebender' reacts by sarcastically shaking his head.

The video was posted to Israel Adesanya's official Twitter page, with the caption:

"My life is a video game"

Check out the tweet here:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender ‍

My life is a video game My life is a video game 💘💘💘❤️‍🔥My life is a video game 🎮 https://t.co/MoIdUniTJv

Pereira, also shared a video in which he was standing right next to Adesanya in the airport. The two can be seen interacting quite cordially, and even greet each other with a fist bump.

The video was posted to Pereira's official Twitter page with the caption:

"Guess who I met at the airport ?"

Check out the tweet here:

Alex "Poatan" Pereira @AlexPereiraUFC Guess who I met at the airport ? Guess who I met at the airport ? 👀 https://t.co/c2xr4MAVUs

Fans also took to social media to react to the interaction. One user, @anotherMMA_fan posted a GIF of famous anime characters, Goku and Vegeta, with the caption:

"Izzy to Pereira and back"

Check out the tweet here:

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad also jumped into the conversation.

He tweeted:

Another user, @muhiblog noticed how they always managed to bring attention to each other, stating:

"At this point you've got to really consider if you're the same person just diametrically opposed. I mean that's a banging anime storyline right there. Izzy man wtf you should make your own anime"

Muhib. @muhiblog @stylebender At this point you've got to really consider if you're the same person just diametrically opposed. I mean that's a banging anime storyline right there. Izzy man wtf you should make your own anime @stylebender At this point you've got to really consider if you're the same person just diametrically opposed. I mean that's a banging anime storyline right there. Izzy man wtf you should make your own anime

Another fan @KyleAnthonyUFC called for a trilogy bout, tweeting:

"No waaaaay.....Izzy looked a little shook. Make the trilogy fight."

Kieran Wilde took to Facebook to say:

"Izzy merely adopted the dark...Pereira was born in it"

Fans react to Pereira and Adesanya's airport encounter

@gullfff on Twitter said:

"Imagine they start drinking and both pick a fight with the same guy"

Gulf R. @gullfff @akb4rmomand @AlexPereiraUFC Imagine they start drinking and both pick a fight with the same guy @akb4rmomand @AlexPereiraUFC Imagine they start drinking and both pick a fight with the same guy 😭😂

@BenZy__ tweeted:

User @SJS_MNiML said:

"These two are low key good mates imo."

sjs.kongz.eth @SJS_MNiML @stylebender These two are low key good mates imo. @stylebender These two are low key good mates imo. 😂

@TheReal_CTB1 said:

"That is good stuff. They way it should be."

Alex Pereira to face Jan Blachowicz next, Israel Adesanya undecided at the moment

While Israel Adesanya is yet to announce his next bout, Alex Pereira has announced a move up to 205 lbs. In his light-heavyweight debut, Pereira will take on former champion Jan Blachowicz.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 BlachowiczPereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 Blachowicz 🆚 Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 😤 https://t.co/D40et1Y9OR

If Pereira is successful at light heavyweight, we may see the Israel Adesanya trilogy come to fruition. That being said, Jan Blachowicz is a stern test that Pereira will first need to pass. The two will face off at UFC 291, which will take place at Salt Lake City on July 29.

Poll : 0 votes