Rory MacDonald is arguably the most known fighter not currently signed with the UFC. Having gained popularity as a fighter who delivered exciting matches, Rory MacDonald has had an interesting career graph. Rory MacDonald first established himself as a prospect in the UFC before fighting for the title twice against the legendary UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Rory MacDonald lost twice but that didn't stop his fights from going down as a legend in the world of MMA.

After that Rory MacDonald had a great run in Bellator after leaving UFC before proceeding to win the welterweight title in the promotion and defending it twice before dropping it to the champion whom he won it from, Douglas Lima. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Rory MacDonald reflected on his exciting MMA career.

Rory MacDonald started off by pointing out the long length of his career. Rory MacDonald had started fighting at the age of 17 and had already completed 13 years in the sport by the time he had turned 30.

“I kind of slip under the radar the fact that I’m only 30 years old and I’ve kind of been involved in the sport coming up on 17 years I’ve been in involved in mixed martial arts. More than half my life, I’ve been focused on this sport. It’s been my life’s work."

Former UFC fighter Rory MacDonald ready to create a legacy

Rory MacDonald, who is all set to start a new journey in PFL, also spoke about the idea of engaging with the promotion after his career in Bellator and UFC. Rory MacDonald said that he was now accepting the approach to fighting and clearing things up in his head. Rory MacDonald was now ready to make a legacy for himself in the sport.

“I’m excited for this new journey with PFL. Being a fighter in my 30s now, I feel like everything’s coming together in my life and in my own head, my approach to fighting. I think I’m going to have some really good years ahead of me. Make a name for myself, a legacy for myself in the sport.”

Rory MacDonald has definitely left an impact on the world of fighting. His matches against Robbie Lawler in particular are to date praised for what they were. It is great that Rory MacDonald is ready to achieve more.