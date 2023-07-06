UFC's Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer ignite the party scene with stunning ring girl squad, leaving fans craving more

UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer recently posted pictures of their Fourth of July party and scorched social media with their stunning snaps. The poolside party also included fellow UFC octagon ladies like Brookliyn Wren and Red Dela-Cruz, among other popular influencers.

Celeste posted the pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote the caption:

"Land of the free. #happy4th #proudamerican."

Given how all of the UFC ring girls are widely known for their breathtaking looks and exceptional fashion sense, fans expectedly went crazy at the pool party pictures. They took to the post's comment section to compliment the girls.

One fan praised Arianny Celeste for her friend circle and pointed out:

"You've got some beautiful friends."

Another fan wrote:

"Hope your 4th was as beautiful as you."

"I don’t really like the way she carries herself" - When Arianny Celeste slammed Ronda Rousey

Arianny Celeste is not one to hold back and once took a brutal jibe at former UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey for making nasty comments about her.

Celeste has been working in the UFC for over 15 years as an octagon girl and has won several accolades as a model. The "Queen of Ring Girls" has won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award seven times and featured in magazines such as Playboy, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated.

In 2012, Ronda Rousey and Arianny Celeste were listed in Maxim's annual 'Hot 100' rankings of the most beautiful women in the world. However, Rousey was unhappy about the ring girl ranking higher than her and claimed Celeste was only "getting older" while she was still young.

Two years later, Arianny Celeste shockingly fired back at Ronda Rousey for her comments and called 'Rowdy' out for being a hater. In an interview on MMA Junkie Radio, Celeste said:

"I don’t really like the way she carries herself. I don’t think she’s a good role model for women. I think that women should empower each other and give each other a little pat on the back."

