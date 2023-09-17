UFC's 'Golden Boy' Daniel Zellhuber earns massive standing ovation and championship prediction for sleek anaconda choke at Noche UFC

Daniel Zellhuber earned a massive standing ovation and championship prediction following his win at Noche UFC.

'Golden Boy' was in action at Noche UFC against Christos Giagos. In what was just his third fight in the promotion, Giagos was able to trouble Zellhuber in the first round of their fight. However, things changed quite drastically as the 24-year-old took control of the bout in the second round.

Daniel Zellhuber landed a heavy right hand that stunned Christos Giagos early in the second round. As a result, Giagos decided to go for a desperate takedown, but Zellhuber immediately sunk in a lightning-quick anaconda choke and forced a tap.

The fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena were ecstatic upon Zellhuber's victory over Giagos. Take a look at the electrifying atmosphere from the arena below:

Interestingly, Daniel Zellhuber earned high praise from the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill following his victory as well. Hill took to Twitter and claimed that 'Golden Boy' is going to become a champion in the future.

"This Kid is a star and future Champ mark my words!!!!"

With his victory at Noche UFC, Zellhuber has taken his professional MMA record to 14-1. It is worth noting that his sole defeat came at his UFC debut last year against Trey Ogden. That said, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead in his career.