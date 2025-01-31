  • home icon
UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Full video highlights

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:33 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) is set to take on Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Israel Adesanya (left) is set to take on Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya will face Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Feb. 1. The main card will start at 12 noon ET / 9 am PT, while the preliminary card will kick off at 9 am ET / 6 am PT. The main event fighters are expected to walk out at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 pm PT.

This bout marks Adesanya's first non-title fight since defeating Anderson Silva in February 2019. The No.2-ranked Adesanya is coming off consecutive losses to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. In contrast, No.5-ranked Imavov is on a three-fight win streak.

The winner is likely to become the frontrunner for a title shot. Stay tuned for video highlights of the showdown.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
