UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Live round-by-round updates

A middleweight contest between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov will headline UFC Saudi Arabia later today (Feb. 1) at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

While Adesanya (24-4) is one of the sports megastars, recent setbacks have effectively removed the former champion from the title picture. 'The Last Stylebender' lost his title to Sean Strickland in 2023, then failed in his bid to recapture the title at UFC 305 against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis.

Now, relegated to a Fight Night card, the Nigerian-born Kiwi will be hoping to clinch a definitive win over Imavov and get himself back in the title conversation.

Imavov (15-4 and 1 NC) meanwhile, is on a hot streak. 'The Sniper' is currently on a four-fight undefeated run, most recently defeating Brendan Allen via unanimous decision.

Many believe a win against the former champion could fetch him a title shot as early as this summer.

'The Last Stylebender' is a -162 favorite for the fight at the time of this writing, with Imavov as a +136 underdog. The main card of UFC Saudi Arabia will kick off at 12 PM ET. Stick to Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the official media day for UFC Saudi Arabia below:

UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Round 1

