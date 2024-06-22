UFC Saudi Arabia: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

A middleweight contest between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez will go down later tonight at UFC Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Gastelum (18-9 and one NC) has had a less-than-ideal run in the UFC in recent years. He is 2-3 in his last five and is coming off a third-round submission loss against Sean Brady in December.

However, it would be unwise to count the 32-year-old out. The Arizona native holds wins against promotional legends including Michael Bisping and Johny Hendricks among others.

His opponent, Rodriguez (17-4) is currently on a two-fight skid, with his last win coming against Li Jingliang at UFC 279 in 2022. 'D-Rod', most recently suffered a Round 1 TKO against Ian Garry at UFC on ABC 4.

According to Duelbits, Gastelum is a -256 favorite for his match-up against Rodriguez (+200 underdog).

UFC Saudi Arabia: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Round 1

Gastelum starts the fight with a calf kick. Rodriguez is pressuring early as he employs quick jabs. Gastelum ties his opponent up near the cage. As the pair separates, both trade low kicks.

'D-Rod' lands a crisp jab. Gastelum connects with a crisp one-two up top. Gastelum is on the front foot forcing 'D-Rod' to constantly back up and circle away. A low kick followed by a jab lands for Gastelum.

Multiple puches lands for Gastelum. He unloads a flurry on his opponent from near the cage wall. Multiple body shots land for Rodriguez. A good combination ending with a left hook up top lands for 'D-Rod'.

Gastelum is head hunting. He finishes the round strong. A very close round.

Round 2

'D-Rod' is connecting with jabs. Gastelum lands a good low kick. Rodriguez misses with a left hook. Both fighters are readily trading, one well-placed punch might end the fight. A one-two combo lands for Gastelum. Rodriguez is catching his opponent with jabs as he closes the distance.

Gastelum changes levels and puts his opponent on the canvas. Rodriguez quickly gets back to his feet. Gastelum is getting touched up on the feet. A multi-punch combo to the head lands for 'D-Rod'.

A low kick, followed by a right hand lands for Gastelum. Power shots land for both men. 'D-Rod' catches his opponent with a wild right hook. He follows it up with a beautiful one-two combo, snapping his opponent's head back. Gastelum closes the round with a takedown.

Round 3

As the third round commences, Gastelum seems to have upped his pressure. A beautiful counter combo to the head, lands for Rodriguez. Gastelum stings his opponent with multiple jabs to the head.

Rodriguez connects to the body with a multi-punch combo, however 'D-Rod's' movements look a bit labored. Gastelum once again changes levels after a multi-punch combo.

He has side control and is landing elbows, albeit with little effect. Gastelum almost transitions to full mount, however fails to secure it. He lands a crushing blow to the head.

The Arizona native lets his opponent get back only to take him down moments later. A good round for Gastelum.

Official Decision: Kelvin Gastelum def. Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision.

