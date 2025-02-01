UFC Saudi Arabia: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Full video highlights

Said Nurmagomedov will face Vinicius Oliveira on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Feb. 1. The main card will begin at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, while the preliminary card will start at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

Nurmagomedov, a bantamweight contender from Dagestan, Russia, will return to competition after 15 months of absence. His last fight was a first-round submission win over Muin Gafurov at UFC 294 in October 2023. Meanwhile, Oliveira, who earned his UFC contract through 'Dana White's Contender Series,' is riding a four-fight win streak.

Stay tuned for the full video highlights of the fight.

