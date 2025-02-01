  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Saudi Arabia: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Full video highlights

UFC Saudi Arabia: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Full video highlights

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:41 GMT
Said Nurmagomedov (left) will fight Vinicius Oliveira on UFC Saudi Arabia main card. [Image courtesy: UFC on YouTube]
Said Nurmagomedov (left) will fight Vinicius Oliveira on UFC Saudi Arabia main card. [Image courtesy: UFC on YouTube]

Said Nurmagomedov will face Vinicius Oliveira on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Feb. 1. The main card will begin at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, while the preliminary card will start at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

Nurmagomedov, a bantamweight contender from Dagestan, Russia, will return to competition after 15 months of absence. His last fight was a first-round submission win over Muin Gafurov at UFC 294 in October 2023. Meanwhile, Oliveira, who earned his UFC contract through 'Dana White's Contender Series,' is riding a four-fight win streak.

Stay tuned for the full video highlights of the fight.

also-read-trending Trending

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी